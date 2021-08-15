Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $$10.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

