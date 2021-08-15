GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.