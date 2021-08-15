GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

