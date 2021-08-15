GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,417 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

BSCM opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

