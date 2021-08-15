Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,110.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%.
NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64.
In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,381.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
