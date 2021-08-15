Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $295,097,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 330.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,307,000 after purchasing an additional 552,736 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $364.94 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

