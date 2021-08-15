Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $35,358,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

