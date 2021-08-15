Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

