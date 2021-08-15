Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,746.87.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,887.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,620.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,912.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

