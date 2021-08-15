Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 94 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $261.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

