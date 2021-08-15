Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 123,239 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

