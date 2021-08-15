Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.57 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.