Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

HROW stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $243.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $204,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $8,483,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $1,322,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

