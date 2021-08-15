Head-To-Head Comparison: Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sogou alerts:

7.6% of Sogou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sogou and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78

Doximity has a consensus price target of $62.71, suggesting a potential downside of 17.49%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Sogou.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sogou and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $924.66 million 3.68 -$108.22 million ($0.28) -31.32 Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sogou.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou -5.14% -4.15% -2.88% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats Sogou on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.