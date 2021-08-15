Head-To-Head Comparison: Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources 4.37% 3.22% 1.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.35 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A ARC Resources $847.67 million 2.80 -$408.48 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $12.89, suggesting a potential upside of 92.08%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Woodside Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

