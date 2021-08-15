Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63% Viemed Healthcare 9.24% 13.89% 9.83%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Cord Blood and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.42%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Viemed Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.39 $77.57 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 1.98 $31.53 million $0.78 8.37

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Viemed Healthcare.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Global Cord Blood on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.