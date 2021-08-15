Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Position Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

