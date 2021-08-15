Hedget (HGET) Price Tops $3.68

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00007986 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $6.44 million and $815,346.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

