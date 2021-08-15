HedgeTrade Trading Up 1.3% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $347.63 million and approximately $25,951.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004810 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00027334 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001162 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00036316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

