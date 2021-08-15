HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDELY opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HDELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

