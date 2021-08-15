HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.54. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

