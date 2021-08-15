Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENC opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Hero Technologies Company Profile

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

