Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HENC opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Hero Technologies Company Profile
