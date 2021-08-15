Hertz Network (HTZ) One Day Volume Tops $111,889.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $111,889.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,936.97 or 0.99838619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00877705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.79 or 0.07078244 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

