Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heska were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth about $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $261.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.91. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $268.80.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.