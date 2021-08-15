HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 78.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $355.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $242.40 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,385 shares of company stock worth $113,847,420. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.