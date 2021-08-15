HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.