Hill-Rom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,125% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

