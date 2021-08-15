Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 4.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 8,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,019,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $332,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,260,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

