Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.08. Hologic has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

