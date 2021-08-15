Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $27.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.90 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $106.34 million, with estimates ranging from $106.27 million to $106.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 13,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

