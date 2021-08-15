Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Home Point Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $645.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

