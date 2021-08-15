HomeStreet, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

HMST opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

