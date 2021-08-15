HOQU Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, HOQU has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $576,345.32 and $1.88 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.00868871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00104374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.