Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.30 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

