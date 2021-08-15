Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -2.35.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.