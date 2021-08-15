HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. HUYA’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71. HUYA has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.