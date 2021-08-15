ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $187.85 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after buying an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.