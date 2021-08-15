IFP Advisors Inc Buys 7,269 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 18,172.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of ZI opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,088,887 shares of company stock worth $1,336,242,570 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

