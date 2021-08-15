IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock opened at $353.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

