IFP Advisors Inc Has $370,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,875,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.87. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

