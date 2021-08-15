IFP Advisors Inc Has $454,000 Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter.

CFA opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $74.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

