IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in RH were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RH opened at $722.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $679.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RH. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

