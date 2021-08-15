IFP Advisors Inc Sells 361 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

BATS:ACWV opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99.

