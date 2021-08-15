Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.32. 398,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,159. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

