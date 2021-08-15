Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $395.00.
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.32. 398,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,159. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.