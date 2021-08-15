Impleum (IMPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Impleum has a market cap of $37,694.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impleum has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000062 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,338,906 coins and its circulating supply is 10,231,960 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

