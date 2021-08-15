Incent Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Incent has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $1.00 million and $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.