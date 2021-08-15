Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingevity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

