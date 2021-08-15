Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

INBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.01.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 897,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 149,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

