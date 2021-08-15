Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,044 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of EPRF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,557 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45.

