Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.35 million and a PE ratio of -29.85. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$7.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

In other news, Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$130,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,239 shares in the company, valued at C$905,097.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,765.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

